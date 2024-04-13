Wildberries Travel opens access to service for residents of CIS countries

Wildberries Travel service has become available to residents of the CIS countries. The company’s press service in Kyrgyzstan reported.

Now tourists from Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have access to air tickets and travel services — excursions, weekend tours, photo sessions and others. They can pay for their reservation using foreign bank cards.

«We are confident that tourists from these CIS countries, who often fly to Russia on vacation and business trips, will actively use the service to plan trips,» Anna Shchekotikhina, head of Wildberries Travel, said.