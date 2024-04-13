12:57
USD 89.12
EUR 95.10
RUB 0.95
English

Wildberries Travel opens access to service for residents of CIS countries

Wildberries Travel service has become available to residents of the CIS countries. The company’s press service in Kyrgyzstan reported.

Now tourists from Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have access to air tickets and travel services — excursions, weekend tours, photo sessions and others. They can pay for their reservation using foreign bank cards.

«We are confident that tourists from these CIS countries, who often fly to Russia on vacation and business trips, will actively use the service to plan trips,» Anna Shchekotikhina, head of Wildberries Travel, said.
link: https://24.kg/english/291454/
views: 163
Print
Related
Wildberries Travel открыл доступ к сервису для жителей стран СНГ
Россия расширила список товаров легкой промышленности, подлежащих маркировке
Kyrgyzstan's representative in Commission under CIS Economic Council replaced
Wildberries starts accepting certificates of conformity issued in Kyrgyzstan
Wildberries начал принимать сертификаты соответствия, выданные в Кыргызстане
Kyrgyzstan first in CIS ratifies Convention against Harassment at Work
Kyrgyzstan to host Children of the Commonwealth Forum
Kyrgyzstanis are advised not to travel to Kazakhstan, Russia by land transport
В Бишкеке состоится масштабная конференция для поставщиков Wildberries и Ozon
От заказа на Wildberries теперь можно отказаться сразу — в течение часа
Popular
Measles outbreak: More than 7,800 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 7,800 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
ISIS member posing as citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Italy ISIS member posing as citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Italy
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan planned to be increased to $2 billion Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan planned to be increased to $2 billion
More than 80,000 people evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan More than 80,000 people evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan
13 April, Saturday
12:42
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has 51 tons of gold in its reserves National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has 51 tons of gold in its...
12:14
President Sadyr Japarov names large taxpayers
12:08
Another investigator detained on suspicion of extortion
12:01
World Bank predicts slower economic growth in Central Asia
11:48
Spring Jaz Demi race to take place in Bishkek