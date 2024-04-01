16:57
Kyrgyzstan's representative in Commission under CIS Economic Council replaced

Ulukbek Karmyshakov has been appointed a Plenipotentiary Representative of Kyrgyzstan in the Commission on Economic Issues at the Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The press service of the President reported.

Sadyr Japarov signed the relevant decree.

Ulukbek Karmyshakov replaced Aigul Ryskulova, who had worked there since February 2020.

He was the head of the Center for Standardization and Metrology. He served as Chairman of the Board of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund.

The Economic Council of the CIS is the main executive body that ensures the implementation of agreements adopted within the CIS, decisions of the Council of Heads of State and the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth on the formation and functioning of a free trade zone and other issues of social and economic cooperation.
