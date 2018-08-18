16:26
Bishkek resident arrested in Bosteri for insulting Sooronbai Jeenbekov

A 28-year-old resident of Bishkek was arrested in Bosteri village of Issyk-Kul region. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ulan Azis uulu insulted the president of Kyrgyzstan and the heads of other states. The video appeared on social networks.

As the ministry noted, the video contains statements that offend the honor and dignity of Sooronbai Jeenbekov and presidents of other countries.

According to the police, Ulan Azis uulu also recorded the ways of manufacture and consumption of narcotic drugs, demanding permission to distribute them.

The officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security arrested him. Drugs were seized from the Bishkek resident during detention.

Parents of Ulan said that he had a head injury and he was registered with a psychoneurological dispensary. Information is being checked.

A criminal case has been opened, an investigation is under way.
views: 152
