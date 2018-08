Honda Stepwgn and Daewoo Matiz cars collided in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. Regional Road Safety Department informed 24.kg news agency.

A 10-year-old girl was killed in the traffic accident.

«Honda Stepwgn car headed from Bishkek to Osh, and Daewoo Matiz moved from Osh to Uzgen town. The cars collided nearby Otuz-Adyr village. All the victims were taken to the Osh Combined Hospital,» the traffic police of the region reported.