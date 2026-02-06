Kyrgyzstani detained in USA over fatal traffic accident in Indiana

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, Bekzhan Beishekeev, has been detained in the U.S. state of Indiana in connection with a traffic accident that claimed the lives of four people. The traffic accident occurred on February 3, when a truck he was driving allegedly crossed into oncoming lane and collided with a van, police said. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported.

The victims were members of the Eicher family: Henry Eicher, 50, Menno Eicher, 25, Paul Eicher, 19, and Simon Girod, 23.

According to U.S. authorities, Beishekeev previously entered the United States through the CBP One application and obtained a commercial driver’s license (CDL) issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. His detention was carried out by Indiana State Police in cooperation with ICE under the 287(g) program.

Beishekeev is currently being held at the ICE detention facility in Fort Wayne and is awaiting immigration proceedings. U.S. officials have also stated that the tragedy might have been avoided under different conditions for obtaining driver’s license.