14:41
USD 87.45
EUR 103.20
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstani detained in USA over fatal traffic accident in Indiana

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, Bekzhan Beishekeev, has been detained in the U.S. state of Indiana in connection with a traffic accident that claimed the lives of four people. The traffic accident occurred on February 3, when a truck he was driving allegedly crossed into oncoming lane and collided with a van, police said. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported.

The victims were members of the Eicher family: Henry Eicher, 50, Menno Eicher, 25, Paul Eicher, 19, and Simon Girod, 23.

Internet
Photo Internet

According to U.S. authorities, Beishekeev previously entered the United States through the CBP One application and obtained a commercial driver’s license (CDL) issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. His detention was carried out by Indiana State Police in cooperation with ICE under the 287(g) program.

Beishekeev is currently being held at the ICE detention facility in Fort Wayne and is awaiting immigration proceedings. U.S. officials have also stated that the tragedy might have been avoided under different conditions for obtaining driver’s license.
link: https://24.kg/english/360903/
views: 129
Print
Related
Fatal accident in USA involving Kyrgyzstani: Foreign Ministry’s comment
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan wanted by Interpol detained in USA
Foreign Minister Kulubaev discusses visa issues with U.S. Special Envoy
Sadyr Japarov invites American business to new projects in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. Government develops security cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
Sergio Gor: I arrived in Kyrgyzstan with simple, clear message from US President
President of Kyrgyzstan receives U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor
U.S. companies interested in expanding their presence in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project
Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation
Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions
U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek
6 February, Friday
14:36
Fatal accident in USA involving Kyrgyzstani: Foreign Ministry’s comment Fatal accident in USA involving Kyrgyzstani: Foreign Mi...
14:27
Police officers exploit 16-year-old girl for extortion in Uzgen district
14:21
EU ready to sign new agreement on Kyrgyzstan's digitalization
14:14
Three serious traffic violations in year mean retaking driving exams
13:51
Kyrgyzstani detained in USA over fatal traffic accident in Indiana