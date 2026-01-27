306 hardware and software systems to be installed to reduce traffic accidents

Installation of equipment to record traffic violations increases driver accountability and significantly reduces road accidents. Rakhim Sasaza, an inspector at the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ monitoring center, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, since 2019, 110 hardware and software systems for recording traffic violations have been installed in Bishkek and Chui region as part of Safe City project.

«As part of the second phase, 306 hardware and software points are planned to be installed across the country in 2026. The equipment has already been operational in the capital at the intersection of Akhunbaev/Toktonaliev and Botaliev/Molodaya Gvardiya Streets, where one of the most serious traffic violations—driving into the oncoming lane—is recorded. Uragan hardware and software systems have been deployed along Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, recording speeding violations and seatbelt violations. We are developing the system and introducing new methods of recording violations. This is all aimed at reducing the number of traffic accidents,» Rakhim Sasaza said.

He added that drivers generally violate the speed limit. According to the monitoring center inspector, the permitted speed limit is 60 kilometers per hour within the city limits, and 90 kilometers per hour outside the city limits. Due to the lack of highways in the country, there is no 110 kilometers per hour speed limit.

It was previously reported that Kyrgyzstan is introducing average speed control on roads. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oktyabr Urmambetov said that the average speed control system is being tested on a section of Bishkek — Tokmok road. Special cameras have been installed for this purpose. The Ministry of Internal Affairs’ goal is to test the effectiveness of a mechanism that takes into account not just one-time speeding violations near speed cameras, but rather compliance with the speed limit throughout the entire controlled section of the road, as well as reducing accidents and saving lives.