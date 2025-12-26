11:10
USD 87.45
EUR 103.06
RUB 1.11
English

3 Kyrgyzstanis, including child, killed in traffic accident in Orenburg Oblast

Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan, including a child, were killed in a traffic accident in Orenburg Oblast of Russia. According to Russian media, three people were killed and five others suffered injuries of varying severity, including a child, as a result of a three-car collision on M-5 Ural highway.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, J.J.M., 48, E.A.A., 28, and a child born in 2023 were killed in the collision. Two Kyrgyzstanis were hospitalized with multiple injuries in regional medical institutions.

The Kyrgyz Embassy in Russia has established contact with the relatives of the deceased and injured, as well as with Russian law enforcement agencies. The issue of repatriating the bodies of the deceased is being considered, and the diplomatic mission is monitoring the situation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges compatriots to take into account safety measures and weather conditions when planning trips to Russia by car.
link: https://24.kg/english/356156/
views: 168
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 3.5 years for beating disabled child in Russia
Labor Ministry comments on Kyrgyzstanis choosing to participate in Russia’s SMO
Fifteen citizens of Kyrgyzstan to be repatriated from Russia to homeland
Natives of Kyrgyzstan convicted in Moscow region for buying and selling newborn
Kyrgyzstan and Russia to sign agreement on travel rules for their citizens
Buryatia promises to protect rights of Kyrgyz labor migrants
Kyrgyzstani injured in traffic accident in Kazakhstan
Moscow to ease requirements for Kyrgyz migrants, Dmitry Peskov says
Russia asked to speed up service in migration departments for Kyrgyzstanis
Putin instructs to address issue of migrant children's access to schools
Popular
11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain 11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain
KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24 KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24
Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030 Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030
Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation
26 December, Friday
11:02
More than 1,500 Kyrgyzstanis work in Korea under EPS program More than 1,500 Kyrgyzstanis work in Korea under EPS pr...
10:51
Taxes from mining industry increase by 18.7 billion soms in 2025
10:43
Volleyball players from Kyrgyzstan win tournament in the Maldives
10:37
New opportunity opens for high school graduates in Kyrgyzstan
10:29
Freestyle wrestling champions of Kyrgyzstan announced