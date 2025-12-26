3 Kyrgyzstanis, including child, killed in traffic accident in Orenburg Oblast

Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan, including a child, were killed in a traffic accident in Orenburg Oblast of Russia. According to Russian media, three people were killed and five others suffered injuries of varying severity, including a child, as a result of a three-car collision on M-5 Ural highway.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, J.J.M., 48, E.A.A., 28, and a child born in 2023 were killed in the collision. Two Kyrgyzstanis were hospitalized with multiple injuries in regional medical institutions.

The Kyrgyz Embassy in Russia has established contact with the relatives of the deceased and injured, as well as with Russian law enforcement agencies. The issue of repatriating the bodies of the deceased is being considered, and the diplomatic mission is monitoring the situation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges compatriots to take into account safety measures and weather conditions when planning trips to Russia by car.