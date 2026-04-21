Fatal road accident in Kara-Suu leaves four village heads dead

A fatal road accident in Kara-Suu district of Osh region has claimed the lives of four people, the Main Traffic Safety Department of the region reported.

The traffic accident occurred on April 20 at around 1:30 p.m. According to preliminary information, a vehicle traveling from the village of Zhany-Aryk to Kyzyl-Suu veered off the road and fell into water.

Four people were killed in the accident. All of them, it is reported, were heads of village administrations.

Police noted that the circumstances of the accident are being investigated.