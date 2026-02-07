14:12
121 children killed in road accidents in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

A nationwide forum on road traffic accidents, road safety, and the strengthening of preventive measures was held in Bishkek.

Key topics discussed by officials from the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Patrol Police Department of Bishkek, the City Hall, the Ministry of Health, the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, as well as invited activists and students, included the implementation of state road safety programs, improvement of infrastructure in high-risk areas, street lighting, installation of road signs, and the development of pedestrian zones.

According to the Main Traffic Safety Department, 2,217 road accidents involving children were recorded in the country last year. As a result of these accidents, 121 children were killed, while 2,569 minors sustained injuries of varying severity.
