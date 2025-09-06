15:40
Concrete mixer truck hits scooter in Bishkek, delivery courier dies at scene

A tragic traffic accident occurred in Bishkek when a concrete mixer truck from Enesai construction site, exiting a side street near Ugli kebab house onto Aaly Tokombaev Street, ran over a scooter.

According to preliminary information, the scooter was driven by a delivery service courier. The man died at the scene from injuries.

Eyewitnesses reported that the truck driver did not realize he had run over a person and left the scene.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene. In connection with the tragedy, experts and witnesses are calling for strict measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.

A video from the scene has been shared by eyewitnesses on social media.
