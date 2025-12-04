11:18
Kyrgyzstani injured in traffic accident in Kazakhstan

A traffic accident occurred at Zhaisan checkpoint in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region, injuring a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, 38. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The incident occurred on November 25. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan is in close contact with the victim and his family, as well as with representatives of Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies.

The Martuk District Police Department is conducting investigative measures as part of the criminal case.

The matter is being monitored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.
