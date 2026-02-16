13:54
Tragedy near Teplye Klyuchi: Car plunges off cliff, killing three people

A fatal traffic accident occurred near Teplye Klyuchi recreation area near Bishkek on February 15 at approximately 4.30 p.m. A car veered off the road and plunged into a cliff, ending up in the river below. Three people are believed to have died as a result.

Witnesses reported that the driver allegedly lost control on a steep section of the road, causing the car to plunge off the cliff. Rescuers and medical workers were seen at the scene, evacuating two victims from the car.

According to those present, the ambulance crew arrived only three hours after the accident. Emergency Ministry personnel, they said, arrived approximately two hours later—and witnesses claim the rescuers were coming from the direction of Kordai.

According to the Main Traffic Safety Department of Chui region, on February 15 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Department of Internal Affairs of Alamedin district received a report of a traffic accident on Bishkek — Teplye Klyuchi road. The incident was duly registered, and an investigative team was immediately dispatched to the scene.

According to preliminary reports, at the 15th kilometer of the road, the driver of a Hyundai Sonata, S.B., 26 was traveling from south to north when he lost control of the vehicle, it drove off the roadway, and fell off a cliff into Alamedin River.

As a result of the accident, the driver and his passengers—two women (identities are being established), approximately 20-25 years old—died at the scene from their injuries. Additionally, passenger Zh.A., 26, was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Chui Regional Hospital with various bodily injuries.

Relevant forensic examinations have been ordered. A comprehensive and objective investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident. Based on its findings, a procedural decision will be made in accordance with the law.
