900 citizens die in traffic accidents in 2025 in Kyrgyzstan

The statistics are alarming: 900 citizens died in traffic accidents in 2025. This is a serious warning for each of us. The press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of Bishkek reported.

The department reminds:

  • On the road, it is necessary to demonstrate civility, mutual respect, and patience;
  • Do not exceed the speed limit;
  • Strictly observe road signs and traffic regulations;
  • Do not drive under the influence of alcohol;
  • Parents should not allow minors to drive;
  • Do not drive into oncoming lane and drive slowly;
  • Always yield to pedestrians.

«The safety of our country begins with each of us,» the statement reads.
link: https://24.kg/english/359144/
views: 182
