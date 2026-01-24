900 citizens die in traffic accidents in 2025 in Kyrgyzstan

The statistics are alarming: 900 citizens died in traffic accidents in 2025. This is a serious warning for each of us. The press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of Bishkek reported.

The department reminds:

On the road, it is necessary to demonstrate civility, mutual respect, and patience;

Do not exceed the speed limit;

Strictly observe road signs and traffic regulations;

Do not drive under the influence of alcohol;

Parents should not allow minors to drive;

Do not drive into oncoming lane and drive slowly;

Always yield to pedestrians.

«The safety of our country begins with each of us,» the statement reads.