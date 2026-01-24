900 citizens die in traffic accidents in 2025 in Kyrgyzstan

The statistics are alarming: 900 citizens died in traffic accidents in 2025. This is a serious warning for each of us. The press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of Bishkek reported.
The department reminds:
- On the road, it is necessary to demonstrate civility, mutual respect, and patience;
- Do not exceed the speed limit;
- Strictly observe road signs and traffic regulations;
- Do not drive under the influence of alcohol;
- Parents should not allow minors to drive;
- Do not drive into oncoming lane and drive slowly;
- Always yield to pedestrians.
«The safety of our country begins with each of us,» the statement reads.