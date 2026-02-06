16:15
Fatal accident in USA involving Kyrgyzstani: Foreign Ministry’s comment

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan commented on a traffic accident in the USA involving a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, which resulted in the deaths of four people.

It was noted that on February 3, a traffic accident occurred on State Road 67 in Indiana involving citizen of Kyrgyzstan B.B., 31.

«According to preliminary information, four people were killed in the accident involving a truck driven by the Kyrgyzstani and a passenger van, and another one was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Currently, state law enforcement agencies are conducting an investigation, and B.B. is in custody.

This matter is under the control of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the United States and the Consulate General in Chicago, which are working with relevant U.S. authorities and the company where B.B. works, and are taking the necessary measures in connection with the incident,» the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims and hopes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Citizen of Kyrgyzstan Bekzhan Beishekeev has been detained in the United States, accused by investigators of involvement in a traffic accident that resulted in the deaths of four people. The accident occurred when the truck he was driving, according to police, veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a van.

The family was killed in the accident: 50-year-old Henry Eicher, 25-year-old Menno Eicher, 19-year-old Paul Eicher, and 23-year-old Simon Girod.
