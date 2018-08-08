9 mln soms transferred to deposit account from fight against corruption

At least 9.44 million soms were transferred to a single deposit account for funds from the fight against corruption. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

«The total amount reimbursed to the state on the results of the SCNS activities within the fight against corruption since the opening of the deposit account is 139,454 million soms,» SCNS reported.

The single deposit account was opened on July 3, 2018 for the accounting and accumulation of funds received from compensation for damage caused to the state within criminal cases on economic and official crimes.