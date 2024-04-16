Kyrgyzstan is ready for cyber threats - Deputy Chairman of SCNS

Kyrgyzstan is ready for cyber threats. Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Abdykadyr Razaev announced at a meeting of the Committee on Transport, Communications, Architecture and Construction of the Parliament.

«The issue of cybersecurity is a new and relevant area. We give recommendations so that government agencies can counter threats in information systems,» he said.

The deputy head of the SCNS added that responsibility is being strengthened in each body. Trainings of specialists are conducted on a regular basis.

The Committee considered the draft law «On Cybersecurity» in the first reading.