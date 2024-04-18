Organ trafficking: SCNS suppresses activities of transnational group

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) stopped the activities of a transnational group engaged in illegal trade in human organs. The press center of the SCNS reported.

According to its data, it revealed an international criminal group that organized a stable channel for selling human organs outside the country. Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan were detained. They were looking for patients in foreign clinics who needed kidney transplants and were willing to pay large sums (up to $80,000), and in Kyrgyzstan — donors who were «fraudulently induced to provide their internal organs for transplantation.»

«Donors underwent mandatory medical examinations. Regardless of the condition of the organism, a positive conclusion was always issued, after which the organizers corruptly produced forged documents of kinship with the patient (necessary for submission to the clinic where the operation would take place). Then they traveled outside Kyrgyzstan,» the state committee said.

Donors received an average from $1,000 to $7,000 per kidney, recruiters received up to $3,000 for each donor sent, and a significant part of the money was sent to the channel’s organizer — from $30,000 to $70,000.

The citizens were detained at Manas airport during the controlled transportation of another donor. They were taken to the SCNS detention center.

At present, the necessary measures are being taken to identify other persons involved in the crimes.