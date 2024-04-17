SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan

Service for Regulation and Supervision in the communications industry under the Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan sent a letter to Internet providers in the country with a request to restrict access to TikTok social media platform.

It is noted that the agency received a letter from the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). It says that the Kyrgyz segment of TikTok «lacks a systematic and principled approach to content censorship», particularly in the children’s information space.

Officials refer to the Law «On measures to prevent harm to children’s health, their physical, spiritual, moral development».

«In order to prevent harm to the health of children, their intellectual, mental, spiritual and moral development in accordance with paragraph 8 of the rules of radio frequency assignments, approved by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic of September 22, 2023 № 501, and on the basis of Article 21-1 of the Law «On Communications» SCNS asks to limit access to the information service TikTok in the Kyrgyz Republic and provide a written response until April 18, 2024,» the statement says.

The Ministry of Culture sent a request to block TikTok to the Ministry of Digital Development at the end of August last year.

The Ministry of Digital Development was asked to block TikTok in Kyrgyzstan . The department noted that the number of requests expressing concern from a number of non-governmental organizations about the harmful effects of TikTok social media platform, which negatively affects the mental development and health of children, has been increased.