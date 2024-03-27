11:45
Detention of Matraimovs: Details of arrest reported

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported about the detention of former deputy chairman of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov.

The SCNS managed to find and detain the former customs officer with the help of security services of Azerbaijan. Raiymbek Matraimov’s brothers Tilek, Ruslan and Islambek were also brought to Kyrgyzstan.

«Raiymbek Matraimov had close ties with liquidated crime boss Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchi Kolbaev) and created a criminal group from among the Customs Service employees and government officials,» the statement says.

Matraimov is charged with illegal deprivation of liberty and laundering of criminal proceeds. The relevant investigative and operational activities continue within the framework of the case.

On March 26, Raiymbek Matraimov was extradited to Bishkek from Baku. «It turned out that he is connected with the detained in Kyrgyzstan members of transnational organized crime group from Azerbaijan, who were preparing an assassination attempt on the leadership of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the SCNS noted.

Raiymbek Matraimov served as deputy head of the State Customs Service from 2015 to 2017. After the change of power in October 2020, he was accused of corruption at customs. The total damage caused by Raiymbek Matraimov in one criminal case alone amounted to 2 billion soms. He compensated for the damage for two months, most of the amount was returned in property — buildings and apartments. He pleaded guilty to corruption. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced him to a fine of 260,000 soms.

On January 26, 2024, the SCNS put Raiymbek Matraimov on the wanted list. It was reported that in the fall Raiymbek Matraimov could leave Kyrgyzstan for Turkey, and then for Dubai.
link: https://24.kg/english/289968/
views: 144
