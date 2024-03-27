SCNS ceases criminal proceedings against Russian businessman Pavel Te

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has ceased criminal proceedings against the Russian entrepreneur, owner of Capital Group Company Pavel Te.

Previously, the security services suspected him of financing the organized crime group of a crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev.

On March 12, the SCNS put Pavel Te on the wanted list. The state committee’s statement said that the businessman, «being aware and realizing the criminal status of Kamchybek Asanbek,» provided him with financial assistance in the construction of real estate in the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to some reports, on March 19, Pavel Te arrived in Bishkek to participate in investigative and operational activities.

«Based on the results of the measures taken, the charges previously brought against the businessman were dropped due to the lack of his involvement in the activities of the organized crime group,» the SCNS stated.

Kamchi Kolbaev was shot dead on October 4, 2023 during a special operation conducted by the SCNS. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, he was a member of the international criminal group «Brotherly Circle», engaged in bribery, human trafficking, and other illegal activities.