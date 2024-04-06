Kamchybek Tashiev: SCNS employee extorting money from entrepreneurs detained

An employee of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) was detained for extorting money from entrepreneurs. The head of the state committee Kamchybek Tashiev said.

«Last night we detained our employee, Captain Durusaliev, who had been extorting money from entrepreneurs for a long time. He received funds monthly. Previously he worked in Jalal-Abad, we transferred him to the central office. When he worked there, he began to deceive entrepreneurs by saying that he had been promoted and now he needed more money so that he could share this money with management,» he said.

Kamchybek Tashiev added that a preventive measure would be chosen for the detainee and he would answer before the law.

The SCNS Chairman admitted that there are corrupt officials among the state committee’s employees, but they are few of them.