11:31
USD 89.34
EUR 96.81
RUB 0.97
English

Kamchybek Tashiev: 33 SCNS employees were fired for violation of laws

At least 95 employees of the State Committee for National Security were reprimanded for violation of laws, charters, orders and instructions in 2023. The Chairman of the State Committee Kamchybek Tashiev said.

According to him, 33 of them were fired. Five were sent to prison. Criminal cases have been initiated against them.

«At the end of the first quarter, five people were fired for violations. The criminal cases against three employees have been sent to the Military Prosecutor’s Office,» Kamchybek Tashiev told.
link: https://24.kg/english/290947/
views: 123
Print
Related
Kamchybek Tashiev: SCNS employee extorting money from entrepreneurs detained
Detention of Matraimovs: Details of arrest reported
SCNS ceases criminal proceedings against Russian businessman Pavel Te
Kamchybek Tashiev gets acquainted with new equipment of Border Service
SCNS: Prices for CT examinations in private medical institutions reduced
Mayil Aliyaskarov resigns from post of Deputy Minister of Agriculture
President makes decision to replace head of Chui district
Head of Issyk-Ata district fired due to loss of trust
Zhanyl Alybaeva resigns from post of Deputy Minister of Labor
Nurdoolot Bazarbaev relieved of post of First Deputy Minister of Labor
Popular
EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets
Foreigner blackmails girls in Bishkek with intimate videos Foreigner blackmails girls in Bishkek with intimate videos
Foreign agents law: President Sadyr Japarov promises no persecution Foreign agents law: President Sadyr Japarov promises no persecution
Ural Airlines to open Samara – Bishkek flight from April 26 Ural Airlines to open Samara – Bishkek flight from April 26
6 April, Saturday
10:14
Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan from Delhi Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Ka...
10:02
Hospitals and polyclinics receive digital X-ray fluorography machines
09:49
Kamchybek Tashiev: 33 SCNS employees were fired for violation of laws
09:36
Temirov Live case: Arrest of Saipidin Sultanaliev extended until May 12
09:28
Kamchybek Tashiev: SCNS employee extorting money from entrepreneurs detained
5 April, Friday
17:47
Prisoners in Kyrgyzstan may be allowed to shop online
17:36
Many corrupt officials will be behind bars by the end of the year – Tashiev
17:25
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers property worth $60 million to state
17:04
45,000-seat stadium in Bishkek: Architects from Turkey and England involved