Kamchybek Tashiev: 33 SCNS employees were fired for violation of laws

At least 95 employees of the State Committee for National Security were reprimanded for violation of laws, charters, orders and instructions in 2023. The Chairman of the State Committee Kamchybek Tashiev said.

According to him, 33 of them were fired. Five were sent to prison. Criminal cases have been initiated against them.

«At the end of the first quarter, five people were fired for violations. The criminal cases against three employees have been sent to the Military Prosecutor’s Office,» Kamchybek Tashiev told.