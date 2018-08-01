Documents of candidate for mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov registered

The day before, the Bishkek Election Commission registered Aziz Surakmatov as a candidate for mayor of the capital. The head of the Territorial Election Commission Kairat Mamatov informed 24.kg news agency.

Aziz Surakmatov has already confirmed his knowledge of the Kyrgyz language, successfully passing the exam. He is the only candidate. The documents were accepted until 6.00 pm of the previous day.

The majority coalition of the Bishkek City Council nominated Aziz Surakmatov for the post of mayor of Bishkek. Elections of the mayor of the capital of Kyrgyzstan are scheduled for August 8.