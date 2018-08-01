12:35
USD 68.00
EUR 79.75
RUB 1.09
English

Documents of candidate for mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov registered

The day before, the Bishkek Election Commission registered Aziz Surakmatov as a candidate for mayor of the capital. The head of the Territorial Election Commission Kairat Mamatov informed 24.kg news agency.

Aziz Surakmatov has already confirmed his knowledge of the Kyrgyz language, successfully passing the exam. He is the only candidate. The documents were accepted until 6.00 pm of the previous day.

The majority coalition of the Bishkek City Council nominated Aziz Surakmatov for the post of mayor of Bishkek. Elections of the mayor of the capital of Kyrgyzstan are scheduled for August 8.
link:
views: 115
Print
Related
Prime Minister not to put up candidate for mayor of Bishkek
Respublika-Ata Jurt faction not to nominate candidate for mayor’s post
Aziz Surakmatov: Construction in city will be in accordance with general plan
Candidate for mayor of Bishkek successfully passes state language exam
Bishkek City Court remands Albek Ibraimov in custody
Bishkek mayor elections. Aziz Surakmatov submits documents to TEC
Elections of mayor. Candidates must pass state language exam
Majority coalition of BCC nominates Aziz Surakmatov for mayor of Bishkek
Elections of mayor of Bishkek scheduled for August 8
Ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov charged with corruption
Popular
Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection
Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7% Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7%
Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus