08:47
USD 68.07
EUR 79.14
RUB 1.08
English

Bishkek mayor elections. Aziz Surakmatov submits documents to TEC

Candidate for the post of mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov today submitted documents to the Bishkek Territorial Election Commission. The head of TEC Kayrat Mamatov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Aziz Surakmatov himself brought a package of documents. They will be considered after the candidate passes the state language examination. After that, he will be registered.

The exam is scheduled for July 31. The majority coalition of Bishkek City Council nominated Aziz Surakmatov for the post of mayor of Bishkek. Elections of the mayor of the capital of Kyrgyzstan are scheduled for August 8. The majority of the deputies of the capital’s council should vote for Aziz Surakmatov to elect him mayor of Bishkek.
link:
views: 180
Print
Related
Elections of mayor. Candidates must pass state language exam
Majority coalition of BCC nominates Aziz Surakmatov for mayor of Bishkek
Elections of mayor of Bishkek scheduled for August 8
Ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov charged with corruption
Taalaibek Sarybashov becomes mayor of Osh city
Mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov to be dismissed
Vote of no confidence in Albek Ibraimov. Prime Minister is to decide
Bishkek City Council deputies support vote of no confidence in Albek Ibraimov
Deputies to pass no-confidence motion against Bishkek mayor at session
Osh city mayor to be elected on July 18
Popular
Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection
Indian Sandeep Bijawat disappointed with lack of tolerance in Kyrgyzstan Indian Sandeep Bijawat disappointed with lack of tolerance in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan has lowest wages among EEU countries Kyrgyzstan has lowest wages among EEU countries