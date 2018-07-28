Bishkek mayor elections. Aziz Surakmatov submits documents to TEC

Candidate for the post of mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov today submitted documents to the Bishkek Territorial Election Commission. The head of TEC Kayrat Mamatov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Aziz Surakmatov himself brought a package of documents. They will be considered after the candidate passes the state language examination. After that, he will be registered.

The exam is scheduled for July 31. The majority coalition of Bishkek City Council nominated Aziz Surakmatov for the post of mayor of Bishkek. Elections of the mayor of the capital of Kyrgyzstan are scheduled for August 8. The majority of the deputies of the capital’s council should vote for Aziz Surakmatov to elect him mayor of Bishkek.