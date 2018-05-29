Sapar Isakov: Hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata meets world standards

Almazbek Atambayev brought the lion’s share of the funds, allocated for the construction of the hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata, as a grant. The former prime minister Sapar Isakov told journalists before being interrogated by the State Committee for National Security.

He noted that the government allocated money for the construction, and at that time, he worked in the presidential administration.

«I believe that everything was done right. We still need to consider the sources of financing. Almazbek Atambayev brought the lion’s share of these funds as a grant. In fact, Kyrgyzstan, where the horse breeding is booming, and the World Nomadic Games have been promoted, needed a platform for a good presentation of our country. The hippodrome is a necessary infrastructure for the country. It meets all world standards. In the future, Kyrgyzstan could become a platform for events that would become known throughout the world. The task must be completed to the end,» said Sapar Isakov.

Earlier, the SCNS revealed violations during the construction of the hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata. There are facts of overstating the volume of individual construction works by more than 10 million soms. There are no financial reporting documents for 144 million soms.