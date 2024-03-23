18:44
Sadyr Japarov lays capsule at construction site of new Ak-Kula hippodrome

The President of Kyrgyzstan laid a capsule at the construction site of a new Ak-Kula hippodrome, which will be built in the western part of Bishkek.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the new hippodrome would host various equestrian games, such as at-chabysh, zhorgo salysh, kok-boru, kyz kuumai. According to him, no one can deny that the hippodrome is not just a place for horse games, but a symbol of our national value, an integral part of our traditions and a great heritage left by our ancestors.

He added that the modern hippodrome will be a cultural and sports center that will surprise not only Kyrgyzstanis, but also foreigners, increasing their interest in riding horses, graceful pacers and horses, which are the embodiment of strength and freedom.

It is planned that the new hippodrome will have 10,000 seats, and the main arena — 20,000. More than 200 hectares of land are allocated for it.

The President said that city residents would not experience inconvenience during large-scale events. It is important that the hippodrome does not disturb the townspeople and does not have a negative impact on their daily lives.

The hippodrome building itself will be multifunctional. It will include a shopping center, hotel, store, cafe-restaurant — in other words, all conditions for year-round operation of the complex. Safety measures for visitors of horse games were also taken into account.

Auxiliary and outbuildings will be built: barns, a workshop, a veterinary hospital, a quarantine zone.

Sadyr Japarov also stayed to watch the final games of the republican kok-boru tournament.

Earlier it was reported that the property complex of the old Ak-Kula hippodrome was put up for auction.
