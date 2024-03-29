New high-voltage Ak-Kula substation to be built near new hippodrome

A new high-voltage substation Ak-Kula will be built near the new hippodrome in Bishkek. National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan JSC (NENK) reported.

According to the plan of capital construction and reconstruction for the current year, the branch of NENK — Bishkek Enterprise of Electric Networks intends to begin construction of a new substation Ak-Kula with a voltage of 110/10 kilovolts.

The start of construction is scheduled for April 2024. The capital’s City Hall has already allocated a land plot. Preparatory works are underway — development of engineering and technical conditions, geological surveys.

Construction will be financed at the expense of own funds of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan JSC.

On March 21, the President of Kyrgyzstan laid a capsule at the construction site of a new hippodrome Ak-Kula, which will be built in the western part of Bishkek.