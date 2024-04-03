15:12
Land of old Ak-Kula hippodrome valued at 8.7 billion soms

The Bishkek City Hall is putting up for auction a land plot of the old Ak-Kula hippodrome with a total area of 45.73 hectares. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The decision was made by the commission for the implementation of procedures for privatization of municipal property.

«The assessment was carried out by an independent expert in the amount of 8,731,917 billion soms, which set the starting price of the object,» the City Hall noted.

To participate in the electronic auction, the participant has to pay a guarantee fee in the amount of 10 percent of the announced starting price. The auction step is 20 percent of the starting price of the lot.

The auction procedure is carried out by participants sequentially increasing the initial sale price by an amount according to the auction step.
