Deputies to consider demarcation of border with Kazakhstan behind closed doors

Deputies of the Parliament will consider the issue of demarcation of the border with Kazakhstan behind closed doors. The decision was made today at the session of the Parliament.

Two bills were submitted for consideration: On Ratification of the Agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan on Demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh State Border and On Ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on the Regime of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh State Border.

A Special Representative of the Government on Border Issues, Kurbanbai Iskandarov, will make a report. However, the Cabinet asked the deputies to consider the issue behind closed doors. The deputies agreed.