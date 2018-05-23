10:48
USD 68.41
EUR 80.77
RUB 1.12
English

Deputies to consider demarcation of border with Kazakhstan behind closed doors

Deputies of the Parliament will consider the issue of demarcation of the border with Kazakhstan behind closed doors. The decision was made today at the session of the Parliament.

Two bills were submitted for consideration: On Ratification of the Agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan on Demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh State Border and On Ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on the Regime of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh State Border.

A Special Representative of the Government on Border Issues, Kurbanbai Iskandarov, will make a report. However, the Cabinet asked the deputies to consider the issue behind closed doors. The deputies agreed.
link:
views: 26
Print
Related
CSTO Defense Ministers to discuss security threats in Central Asia
Kazakhstan announces contest for best essay about Chingiz Aitmatov
Kyrgyzstani wins International Semi-Marathon in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstani trying to illegally cross border detained in Ukraine
Migrants voice difficulties they face in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan not oppose veterinary posts on border with Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan-China border to be closed for 2 days
Prime ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan talked over phone
Kazakhstan invited to participate actively in World Nomad Games
President receives Chairman of State Border Service
Popular
Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation
CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan
Sapar Isakov ready for detention Sapar Isakov ready for detention
Radiative Kyrgyzstan. Uranium in Mailuu-Suu threatens entire Fergana Valley Radiative Kyrgyzstan. Uranium in Mailuu-Suu threatens entire Fergana Valley