Kyrgyzstani wins International Semi-Marathon in Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstani Victoria Polyudina won the International Semi-Marathon. Her coach Viktor Borisov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the semi-marathon took place on May 20 in Karaganda (Kazakhstan). At least 8,000 athletes from 18 countries participated in it. The final result of Polyudina at a distance of 21 kilometers was 1 hour and 14 minutes.

In addition, the Kyrgyz Adilet Kyshtakbekov took the third place among the men.

Recall, previously, Victoria Polyudina won a semi-marathon in Dushanbe, marathon races in Astana and Shenzhen.