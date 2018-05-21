11:48
USD 68.45
EUR 80.82
RUB 1.11
English

Workers from Kyrgyzstan boycott work on the Kuriles

Workers from Kyrgyzstan stopped work at several sites of the Kuril program on Paramushir Island. They demand payment of wage arrears. Kommersant reported.

The workers refused to work on Saturday and said they would strike until the employer fully pays their wages. The local authorities, police, prosecutors and the employer tried to resolve the conflict, but without success.

According to Alexander Ovsyannikov, the Vice Mayor of the North-Kuril region, it is about building three program objects — two rental houses and a sports health complex. SPIRO LLC is engaged in construction, which explained the delay in payment of wages by the absence of payments from the customer.

Construction of facilities is carried out within the framework of the Federal Target Program for the Kuril Islands Development. It is aimed at the development of social, transport, tourism and engineering infrastructure.
link:
views: 108
Print
Related
Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike
Government promises not to hire dubious construction companies
Multi-storey building constructed in center of Bishkek without permission
Turkey to allocate $ 19 million for salaries to staff of new hospital in Bishkek
Construction of new Perinatal Center in Bishkek is on schedule
Two new hospitals to open in Chon-Alai district before New Year
Four multistorey houses to be built in Kyrgyzstan for culture workers
3 mln soms allocated for renovation of National Hospital
Almost 400 schools built in Kyrgyzstan in seven years
Bishkek to reserve plots for construction of schools, kindergartens
Popular
Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation
CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan
Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season
Sapar Isakov ready for detention Sapar Isakov ready for detention