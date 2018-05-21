Workers from Kyrgyzstan boycott work on the Kuriles

Workers from Kyrgyzstan stopped work at several sites of the Kuril program on Paramushir Island. They demand payment of wage arrears. Kommersant reported.

The workers refused to work on Saturday and said they would strike until the employer fully pays their wages. The local authorities, police, prosecutors and the employer tried to resolve the conflict, but without success.

According to Alexander Ovsyannikov, the Vice Mayor of the North-Kuril region, it is about building three program objects — two rental houses and a sports health complex. SPIRO LLC is engaged in construction, which explained the delay in payment of wages by the absence of payments from the customer.

Construction of facilities is carried out within the framework of the Federal Target Program for the Kuril Islands Development. It is aimed at the development of social, transport, tourism and engineering infrastructure.