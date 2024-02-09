All objects under construction in Kyrgyzstan can be seen on map

All the objects under construction in the country can be seen on the map. Nurdan Oruntaev, Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services, announced at a meeting of Ata Jurt Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction.

According to him, the state agency has implemented two projects in the field of digitalization.

«On the website of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services you can see which construction companies have a license, when it was obtained. The portal also shows about 3,000 buildings under construction in the country. There you can also see whether they are being built legally or not. The map can be viewed only from a computer, it is not available from a smartphone yet,» Nurdan Oruntaev said.