15:54
USD 89.43
EUR 96.39
RUB 0.98
English

All objects under construction in Kyrgyzstan can be seen on map

All the objects under construction in the country can be seen on the map. Nurdan Oruntaev, Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services, announced at a meeting of Ata Jurt Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction.

According to him, the state agency has implemented two projects in the field of digitalization.

«On the website of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services you can see which construction companies have a license, when it was obtained. The portal also shows about 3,000 buildings under construction in the country. There you can also see whether they are being built legally or not. The map can be viewed only from a computer, it is not available from a smartphone yet,» Nurdan Oruntaev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/286356/
views: 146
Print
Related
More than 200 illegal buildings detected throughout Kyrgyzstan
New building of prosecutor's office of Sverdlovsky district opened in Bishkek
Panorama to be built in Kyzyl-Don quarter of Batken city
Textile factory to be built in Aravan
Illegally built commercial facilites to be demolished
Head of Asker Kurulush state enterprise detained in Bishkek
Construction workers at Zhyrgalan resort not paid salaries for five months
Kyrgyzstan to develop shared-equity construction
State Agency of Architecture to develop new construction norms and rules
Founder of construction company Imamidin Tashov placed under house arrest
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council
9 February, Friday
15:48
Veteran of Armed Forces Anvar Sartaev detained Veteran of Armed Forces Anvar Sartaev detained
15:29
Snow avalanches expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
15:12
COVID-19: Face mask requirement introduced in Kazakhstan again
14:45
Kyrgyzstan can reduce dependence on import of mineral fertilizers
14:33
Support for crisis centers increased by 12 million soms