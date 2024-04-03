17:13
Elite House founder Timur Faiziev to be in custody until May 4

The founder of Elite House construction company, Timur Faiziev, will remain in custody until May 4. The press service of Bishkek City Court informed 24.kg news agency.

The head of the investigative group applied for extension of his arrest. The investigating judge of Oktyabrskiy District Court granted the petition.

Timur Faiziev was charged under Article 222 «Money laundering» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was detained in October 2023.

Earlier, in May 2021, there was an attempt to bring Timur Faiziev to criminal liability. However, he was outside the capital and was put on the wanted list. The entrepreneur was suspected of complicity in corruption when obtaining land plots in Bishkek, as well as in illegal construction.
