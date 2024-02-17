10:27
USD 89.43
EUR 96.32
RUB 0.97
English

Ihsan Group LTD case: Court sentences heads of board

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek completed consideration of the criminal case against the heads of the board of Ihsan Group LTD, Akinai Bekmurzaeva and Ermat Abylkasymov.

The Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs investigated criminal cases initiated under articles 209 (fraud) and 210 (misappropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property) against the Board and founders of Ihsan Group LTD organization, whose property was seized and bank accounts were frozen.

The presiding judge Abdimalik Akmatov sentenced Akinai Bekmurzaeva to 12 years in prison.

Ermat Abylkasymov was sentenced to 11 years in prison. He was under house arrest, and was taken into custody after the verdict was announced.

In January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that 330 criminal cases had been opened against the southern branch of Ihsan Group LTD cooperative. The victims suffered material damage in the amount of more than 276 million soms. The reason for citizens’ complaints against Ihsan Group LTD cooperative was delays under the purchase and sale agreement for residential premises.
link: https://24.kg/english/286998/
views: 99
Print
Related
All objects under construction in Kyrgyzstan can be seen on map
More than 200 illegal buildings detected throughout Kyrgyzstan
New building of prosecutor's office of Sverdlovsky district opened in Bishkek
Panorama to be built in Kyzyl-Don quarter of Batken city
Textile factory to be built in Aravan
Court terminates consideration of case against blogger Ulukbek Karybek uulu
More than 700 criminal cases initiated against management of Ihsan company
Illegally built commercial facilites to be demolished
SCNS opens case against businessman Imamidin Tashov
Deputies approve bringing Emil Zhamgyrchiev to criminal responsibility
Popular
Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to open new border posts in 2024 Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to open new border posts in 2024
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of Hinduja Group President Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of Hinduja Group
Ruler of Dubai is invited to visit Kyrgyzstan Ruler of Dubai is invited to visit Kyrgyzstan
Special Representatives of European Union arrive in Kyrgyzstan Special Representatives of European Union arrive in Kyrgyzstan
17 February, Saturday
09:52
President appoints his new plenipotentiary representative in Issyk-Kul region President appoints his new plenipotentiary representati...
09:48
Almazbek Primov appointed head of State Property Management Agency
09:42
Ihsan Group LTD case: Court sentences heads of board
09:34
Smuggling of lemons prevented in Batken region
09:29
Office of International Civil Defense Organization to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
16 February, Friday
17:26
Previously convicted person detained for drug possession in Batken region
16:35
Wanted since 2015 Kyrgyzstani detained in Poland
16:29
President meets with Secretaries of Security Councils of Regional Dialogue
16:14
Kyrgyzstanis are advised not to travel to Kazakhstan, Russia by land transport
16:07
Traffic on Bishkek - Almaty highway temporarily stopped