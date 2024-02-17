Ihsan Group LTD case: Court sentences heads of board

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek completed consideration of the criminal case against the heads of the board of Ihsan Group LTD, Akinai Bekmurzaeva and Ermat Abylkasymov.

The Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs investigated criminal cases initiated under articles 209 (fraud) and 210 (misappropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property) against the Board and founders of Ihsan Group LTD organization, whose property was seized and bank accounts were frozen.

The presiding judge Abdimalik Akmatov sentenced Akinai Bekmurzaeva to 12 years in prison.

Ermat Abylkasymov was sentenced to 11 years in prison. He was under house arrest, and was taken into custody after the verdict was announced.

In January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that 330 criminal cases had been opened against the southern branch of Ihsan Group LTD cooperative. The victims suffered material damage in the amount of more than 276 million soms. The reason for citizens’ complaints against Ihsan Group LTD cooperative was delays under the purchase and sale agreement for residential premises.