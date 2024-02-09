13:49
More than 200 illegal buildings detected throughout Kyrgyzstan

At year-end 2023, at least 224 illegally built objects were detected in the country. Nurdan Oruntayev, Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services, reported at a meeting of Ata Jurt Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction.

According to him, 77 objects are residential houses. Of these:

  • In Bishkek — 38;
  • In Osh city — 17;
  • In Osh region — 6;
  • In Jalal-Abad region — 7;
  • In Chui region — 8;
  • In Naryn — 1.

The head of the state agency noted that in 2023 the agency drew up 1,049 protocols on violations and imposed fines for 38,504 million soms, of which 21 million soms were collected.
link: https://24.kg/english/286353/
views: 82
