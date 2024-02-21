Gosstroy develops new building standards for earthquake-resistant construction

The State Agency of Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan (Gosstroy) has developed new building standards for earthquake-resistant construction. The corresponding draft order was submitted for public discussion.

As a background statement says, the provision on the system of regulatory documents in construction establishes that proposals for updating them are made at least once every five years. More than the specified period has passed since the introduction of the latest building codes. In addition, the current standards have been updated, and updated parameters of the seismic zoning map for Bishkek have been adopted.

Document «Earthquake-Resistant Construction. Design Standards» was developed to replace those in effect in parallel dated 2009 and 2018.

It establishes requirements for buildings and structures in which, due to seismic impacts, damage to individual elements may occur, complicating the normal use of buildings and structures or requiring its temporary termination while ensuring the safety of people," the statement says.