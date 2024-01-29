Textile factory to be built in Aravan

A textile factory will be built in Aravan district of Osh region. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the decision to transfer (transform) 10 hectares of land located in Kerme-Too rural area of Aravan district, Osh region, from the category of «agricultural land» to the category of «land for industry, transport, communications, energy, defense and other purposes.»

It is noted that the construction of a new factory, spinning, knitting, dyeing and garment workshops will allow the development of cotton and create new jobs.