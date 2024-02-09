New building of prosecutor's office of Sverdlovsky district opened in Bishkek

The opening ceremony of the new prosecutor’s office building took place in Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek. President Sadyr Japarov took part in it. The press service of the head of state reported.

The old building of the prosecutor’s office of Sverdlovsky district was built in 1962; employees could not fully work in these outdated premises. Therefore, it was decided to build a new building.

Sadyr Japarov inspected the office premises of the new three-story facility, got acquainted with the conditions, left an entry in the book of honored guests and talked with employees.

Speaking to the audience, he emphasized that before assigning responsibility to employees, the state’s task is to create conditions.

«However, unfortunately, most of the administrative buildings in the republic that remained from the Soviet Union are outdated, and no new service facilities were built. As a result of constant efforts to overcome the current situation, construction has been completed and a number of facilities have been put into operation since 2021. Currently, 70 percent of administrative buildings have undergone major renovations. The appropriate funds are allocated from the state treasury for the construction of buildings for the prosecutor’s office of Naryn region, and construction of new housing for employees continues,» the president noted.