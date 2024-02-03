Panorama to be built in Kyzyl-Don quarter of Batken city

A panorama will be built in Kyzyl-Don quarter of Batken city. The City Hall reported.

According to its data, specialists of Capital Construction enterprise developed a sketch of the panorama.

The idea of building the object was supported by the deputies of Batken City Council. It is noted that the panorama will be built in a mountainous area. It will provide an opportunity to enjoy the view of the city and relax. Water will be supplied to the panorama; trees will be planted there.

The construction is planned to be completed by the end of 2024.