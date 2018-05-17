PM: Each village must have at least one skilled farmer

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev at a working meeting to discuss topical issues of the country’s agricultural sector called it one of the most important sectors of the economy. The Information Policy Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

According to the Prime Minister, the development of the agricultural sector should become a key direction in the Year of Regional Development. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev noted the need to increase the competitiveness of the regions through cluster development and specialization in certain crops.

The Prime Minister noted that the industry’s problems remain unresolved for many years, and criticized the activities of government agencies in the field of agriculture, stressing the importance of enhancing interaction and outreach among the population at the local level.

We must solve the elementary problems of the people in the regions and set realistic goals. Each village must have at least one skilled farmer, who could become an example for other peasants. Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

The Prime Minister also stressed that the training of agricultural specialists in higher educational institutions of the country is improperly conducted, it should take place taking into account the demand and specifics of the regions.

According to him, the Ministry of Agriculture should be the most influential state body in the regions, and stressed the importance of strengthening and increasing the effectiveness of its activities.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed the Ministry to submit within a month concrete proposals on reforming and improving the efficiency of the country’s agrarian sector.