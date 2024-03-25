Agricultural census to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan decided to prepare and hold an agricultural census in Kyrgyzstan in 2025. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

The agricultural census is a large-scale periodic statistical operation to collect quantitative information on the structure of agriculture and is one of the main sources of data in the field of food and development of the agricultural sector of the economy.

The main goal of the census is to obtain complete, objective and reliable information on the main characteristics of agriculture that meets international standards.

The next agricultural census on the territory of Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for the period from November 1 to November 20, 2025, providing for a one-time holding and counting of livestock and poultry.

A trial agricultural census is planned to be carried out from November 1 to November 20, 2024 in the territory of Kerme-Tooskom (Gyulbahor, Kichik-Alai, Kundelyuk, Maidan-Tal, Min-Teke, Sary-Bulak, Chogom villages) and Chek-Abad (Kochubaevo, Agronom , Dzhakshylyk, Jar-Kyshlak, Kukalapash, Maksim-Tobu, Pakhtachi, Teleiken villages) aiyl aimaks of Aravan district of Osh region, Krasnorechensky (Krasnaya Rechka village) and Milyanfansky (Milyanfan village) aiyl aimaks of Issyk-Ata district of Chui region.

Agricultural state and collective farms (including subsidiary farms of educational institutions, industrial, transport, construction and other enterprises and organizations), peasant farms, farms of individual entrepreneurs engaged in agricultural production, and personal subsidiary plots of the population (including collective gardens and vegetable gardens) located on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic are subject to agricultural census. The census is carried out with documentary evidence under the land use section.