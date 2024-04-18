Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov held talks with the management of the World Bank Group during his working visit to the United States.

He met with the World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani.

The main subject of the talks was the current state and prospects of cooperation of the Kyrgyz Republic with the World Bank in the areas of health care, education, social protection, water supply and irrigation, energy, renewable energy and green economy.

Akylbek Japarov drew attention to the issues of water and energy supply, noting the existence of this problem not only in the Kyrgyz Republic, but also in the countries of the region. According to him, «the construction of Kambarata HPP 1 will bring the maximum positive effect not only to Kyrgyzstan, but also to the entire Central Asian region».

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers also added that the republic, in order to mobilize resources for the construction of this HPP 1, plans to hold an investment forum in Vienna with the participation of international partners and financial institutions.

Antonella Bassani noted the significant opportunities of the Kyrgyz Republic in the production and export of clean and renewable electricity and confirmed the readiness of the World Bank to support Kyrgyzstan’s initiatives within the global climate change agenda.

Akylbek Japarov then met with Anna Bjerde, Managing Director of Operations of the World Bank.

«The World Bank is not only our reliable partner, but also a close friend of the Kyrgyz Republic, who is always ready to «lend a shoulder of support» and provides very significant assistance to the country in all key areas of development,» he said, noting that Kyrgyzstan resolutely continues to implement a whole range of economic transformations aimed at improving the welfare of the population.

The official informed the meeting participants about the country’s economic growth, which has averaged nearly 7 percent over the past three years.

The sides also discussed climate change, energy balance, as well as joint implementation of water and energy, agricultural and agri-food projects.

The following documents were signed after the negotiations: