19:07
USD 89.34
EUR 96.81
RUB 0.97
English

ADB to allocate $40 million for development of agriculture in Kyrgyzstan

The Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the ratification of a loan agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the Asian Development Bank on the project «Development of climate-resilient value chains in agriculture» and a grant agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the Asian Development Bank on the project «Development of climate-resilient value chains in agriculture», signed on December 13, 2023 in Bishkek.

According to the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev, the amount of the project is $40 million: a preferential loan and a grant — $20 million each, co-financing from the Cabinet of Ministers — $850,000. The loan term is 32 years. The grace period is eight years. The rate is 1 percent per annum during the grace period and 1.5 percent per annum thereafter. The number of payments is twice a year.

Bakyt Torobaev emphasized that trade and logistics centers, warehouse owners, primary processors, procurers, aggregators, logistics companies, and other subjects of fruit and vegetable production chains will be able to borrow loan funds.

Deputy Gulya Kozhokulova asked why only Aiyl Bank OJSC will finance loans and how accessible they will be to agricultural producers.

Deputy Minister of Finance Ruslan Tatikov said that one of the signs of choosing Aiyl Bank is the extensive network of the bank, which has offices in all regions of the country. «Out of $36 million, only $23 million will be provided through Aiyl Bank, the rest of the funds will go through other banks,» he said.

It is noted that borrowers will be able to get a loan for ten years at 8 percent per annum.

Following the discussion, the bill was approved in the first reading.
link: https://24.kg/english/291073/
views: 189
Print
Related
16 large infrastructure facilities to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov discusses Kambar-Ata 1 project with ADB Director
Agricultural census to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Akylbek Japarov participates in Agrodialogue 2024 Forum
Leather and wool processing plant planned to be opened in Naryn
Markets, slaughterhouses not meeting veterinary requirements to be closed
Low-productive agricultural lands to be developed for horticulture
Kyrgyzstan can reduce dependence on import of mineral fertilizers
Issue of preferential loans to farmers in Kyrgyzstan to begin in February
Kyrgyzstan exports more than 850,000 tons of quarantineable products in 2023
Popular
Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan from Delhi Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan from Delhi
Turkey cancels visa-free regime for citizens of Tajikistan Turkey cancels visa-free regime for citizens of Tajikistan
Foreign agents: What countries have similar laws and how they work Foreign agents: What countries have similar laws and how they work
Number of cryptocurrency mining farms increases in Kyrgyzstan Number of cryptocurrency mining farms increases in Kyrgyzstan
8 April, Monday
17:43
SDMK announces place of festive Ait prayer SDMK announces place of festive Ait prayer
17:33
ADB to allocate $40 million for development of agriculture in Kyrgyzstan
16:16
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: FSB shows video of accused interrogation
16:08
Cases of distribution of synthetic drugs become more frequent in Kyrgyzstan
15:58
Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan