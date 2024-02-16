12:02
Markets, slaughterhouses not meeting veterinary requirements to be closed

Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobayev told at a press conference about the work being done in the field of seed, fodder production and livestock breeding.

Speaking about the importance of public health, he noted that in case of non-compliance with veterinary and phytosanitary requirements, markets and slaughterhouses will be immediately closed. Priority is given to the quality of food.

Bakyt Torobaev also said that work would be carried out to unite small share lands into large cooperatives. At the same time, the latter will receive agricultural machinery on favorable terms on lease.

In addition, the official emphasized the need to attract to each rural district of the republic a qualified agronomist who will advise farmers.

«When we talked to farmers, it turned out that the vast majority do not know the rules of using fertilizers, do not have information about harmful plants and the rules of using chemicals (pesticides). Due to this, crop yields were low. For this reason, we plan to introduce one staffing position of agronomist in rural districts,» he said.

At least 42,500 tons of diesel fuel will be needed for spring field work in 2024. In order to provide state support to farmers through the State Material Reserves Fund, farmers get diesel fuel for 63.5 soms per liter.
