Issue of preferential loans to farmers in Kyrgyzstan to begin in February

Farmers engaged in livestock and crop production will start to receive preferential loans in February. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, in order to continue implementation of Financing of Agriculture project, Financing of Agriculture-12 project was adopted.

«Two state-owned commercial banks are involved in the implementation of the project; the volume of crediting is 7 billion soms. The project provides loans in two areas — livestock and crop production,» the statement says.
