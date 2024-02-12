16:04
USD 89.43
EUR 96.34
RUB 0.98
English

Low-productive agricultural lands to be developed for horticulture

A program for the development of horticulture in Kyrgyzstan for 2024-2028 has been drawn up. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan submitted the document for public discussion.

According to the ministry, there are 614,000 hectares of low-productive agricultural land in the country that has not been used for several years. For the purpose of their rational use and introduction into agricultural turnover, a legal basis for cultivation of perennial fruit and berry crops has been created.

The main objectives of the project are to develop the horticultural industry and fruit nurseries; to produce fruit, berry and nut products in sufficient volume to meet the needs of the country’s population; to organize exports of fruit products and strengthen competitiveness in both domestic and foreign markets.

«The development of low-productive agricultural lands contributes to the creation of a raw material base for processing enterprises, increasing the export potential of the republic, increasing the level of employment of the rural population and growth of their income, improving the environmental situation and reducing greenhouse gases emission, as well as slowing down the melting of glaciers, preserving and increasing water reserves,» the Ministry of Agriculture believes.

The program includes measures to create horticultural farms and nurseries, construction of trade and logistics centers and storage facilities for fruit and berry products.
link: https://24.kg/english/286514/
views: 131
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan can reduce dependence on import of mineral fertilizers
Issue of preferential loans to farmers in Kyrgyzstan to begin in February
Kyrgyzstan exports more than 850,000 tons of quarantineable products in 2023
Bakyt Torobaev announces opening of large agricultural enterprises
Kyrgyzstan to conduct agricultural census
Ministry urges farmers to switch to breeding highly productive livestock
Mongolia ready to hand over 100 yaks to Kyrgyzstan
Murat Ramatov appointed First Deputy Minister of Agriculture
Agriculture Minister of Kyrgyzstan studies experience of Uruguay
Akylbek Japarov criticizes work of Ministry of Agriculture
Popular
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken writes letter to Sadyr Japarov U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken writes letter to Sadyr Japarov
China intends to increase used car shipments to Central Asia China intends to increase used car shipments to Central Asia
Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE
12 February, Monday
15:49
XUAR authorities to donate $100,000 for elimination of Bishkek HPP breakdown XUAR authorities to donate $100,000 for elimination of...
15:34
Employees of Kum-Shagyl CJSC appeal to President of Kyrgyzstan
15:09
Incidence of ARVI and influenza continues to decrease in Kyrgyzstan
14:57
Size of allowance to victims of Aksy events increased
14:50
Ex-mayor of Cholpon-Ata suspected of transfer of land to Kamchi Kolbaev