Leather and wool processing plant planned to be opened in Naryn

Processing of leather and wool is planned to be revived in Naryn. The Deputy Head of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev said at a press conference.

According to him, only 10 percent of raw materials are processed now, the remaining 90 percent are planned to be sent for processing to the industrial sector.

«For example, residents of Naryn region are actively engaged in livestock breeding. We plan to open a plant there to process leather and wool. In addition, 100 large projects will be implemented in livestock, garment, logistics sectors,» Bakyt Torobaev said.

An agricultural forum will be held in the near future in Bishkek and Osh, which will become a platform for direct communication between producers and farmers.
