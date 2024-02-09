Kyrgyzstan can reduce dependence on import of mineral fertilizers. Deputy Director of the Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection and Quarantine under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Jalilbek Toimatov told 24.kg news agency.

He reminded of the state visit of President Sadyr Japarov to China in 2023, during which an agreement was signed on the construction of a plant for the production of mineral fertilizers in Nookat district of Osh region.

«Architectural and planning conditions and a feasibility study are being prepared now. After the first quarter of 2024 we plan to start construction. The first stage is aimed at the production of organo-mineral fertilizers (200,000 tons), the second — at the production of urea (annual capacity — 300,00 tons). If the plant is built and domestic production of mineral fertilizers is launched, we will be export-oriented,» Jalilbek Toimatov said.

A number of bilateral documents, including an investment agreement between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic and Hebei Bai Dou Jia LLC on the implementation of the project to build a plant for the production of fertilizers for $260 million, were signed in May last year during the state visit of Sadyr Japarov to China.