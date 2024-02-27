19:34
USD 89.43
EUR 96.86
RUB 0.95
English

Akylbek Japarov participates in Agrodialogue 2024 Forum

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov took part in the agricultural forum Agrodialogue 2024 and met with representatives of the agro-industrial sector. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Key aspects of agricultural development in the country, the introduction of innovative technologies, increasing the productivity and quality of agricultural products, development of sustainable practices in the agricultural sector, and much more were discussed during the event.

Akylbek Japarov emphasized that it is necessary to actively introduce and use new methods, technologies, and high-quality seeds in agriculture that give high yields.

He called on farmers to unite and work together, collaborating with large-scale enterprises of processing industry.

«We have capitalized state-owned banks that are ready to finance farmers. We are ready to provide all the necessary equipment for irrigation. The most important thing is the effective united work of farmers. It is necessary to get used to futures contracts. In addition, as part of the program to support low-income families, we will train them to grow broccoli, tomatoes, and breed chickens, which will allow them to earn money,» Akylbek Japarov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/287741/
views: 162
Print
Related
Leather and wool processing plant planned to be opened in Naryn
Markets, slaughterhouses not meeting veterinary requirements to be closed
Low-productive agricultural lands to be developed for horticulture
Kyrgyzstan can reduce dependence on import of mineral fertilizers
Issue of preferential loans to farmers in Kyrgyzstan to begin in February
Second National Tax Forum to be held in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan exports more than 850,000 tons of quarantineable products in 2023
Visit of Vice-President of European Commission: Main focus - investment forum
Bakyt Torobaev announces opening of large agricultural enterprises
Kyrgyzstan takes part in Global Refugees Forum in Geneva
Popular
Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future
Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list
U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag
Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak
27 February, Tuesday
17:50
Organized crime group member detained with drugs in Talas Organized crime group member detained with drugs in Tal...
17:32
Akylbek Japarov participates in Agrodialogue 2024 Forum
17:17
24.kg management banned from disclosing case materials: Court upholds decision
17:01
Cabinet Chairman plans to impose restrictions on opinions expressed by women
16:31
Ex-president of Kyrgyz Football Union becomes its Secretary General