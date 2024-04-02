17:46
USD 89.41
EUR 96.47
RUB 0.97
English

16 large infrastructure facilities to be launched in Kyrgyzstan

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region, 11 machine and tractor stations will be opened throughout the country through the Ministry of Agriculture. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov announced at a forum dedicated to the creation of a sustainable agro-industrial sector in the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to him, 16 large infrastructure facilities, trade and logistics centers in Osh and Chui regions, enterprises for the production of canned fruit jams in Chui region will be launched; the network of trade and logistics areas, such as «Kyrgyz Product», will be expanded in Moskovsky district of Chui region.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers added that in 2024 the total volume of agricultural output is expected to increase by 2.8 percent due to growth in crop production by 2.7 percent and livestock production by 2.2 percent.

«It is especially important to ensure food price stability to protect our citizens from instability in global markets and ensure the availability of quality food at an affordable cost,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/290563/
views: 158
Print
Related
Bishkek to host Umut Forum of Young Cinema
Agricultural census to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Kyrgyzstan to host International Forum on Investments in Healthcare
Kyrgyzstan to host Children of the Commonwealth Forum
Digital Code may take effect in Kyrgyzstan this year
Digitalization can bring Kyrgyzstan up to $8 billion
Akylbek Japarov reminds about intention to create ChatGPT in Kyrgyz language
Akylbek Japarov participates in Agrodialogue 2024 Forum
Leather and wool processing plant planned to be opened in Naryn
Markets, slaughterhouses not meeting veterinary requirements to be closed
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Incidence of chickenpox increases in Bishkek Incidence of chickenpox increases in Bishkek
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstanis awarded for saving people Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstanis awarded for saving people
High incidence of echinococcosis and alveococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan High incidence of echinococcosis and alveococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan
2 April, Tuesday
17:04
Presidential Affairs Department becomes sole holder of SMC shares Presidential Affairs Department becomes sole holder of...
16:29
16 large infrastructure facilities to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
16:22
Water and green energy should unite Central Asia - Akylbek Japarov
16:16
Almost 40 minibus routes to be removed from center of Bishkek
14:36
Sadyr Japarov speaks for enhancing cooperation with XUAR