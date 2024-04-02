16 large infrastructure facilities to be launched in Kyrgyzstan

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region, 11 machine and tractor stations will be opened throughout the country through the Ministry of Agriculture. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov announced at a forum dedicated to the creation of a sustainable agro-industrial sector in the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to him, 16 large infrastructure facilities, trade and logistics centers in Osh and Chui regions, enterprises for the production of canned fruit jams in Chui region will be launched; the network of trade and logistics areas, such as «Kyrgyz Product», will be expanded in Moskovsky district of Chui region.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers added that in 2024 the total volume of agricultural output is expected to increase by 2.8 percent due to growth in crop production by 2.7 percent and livestock production by 2.2 percent.

«It is especially important to ensure food price stability to protect our citizens from instability in global markets and ensure the availability of quality food at an affordable cost,» he said.